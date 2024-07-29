Cardinal Conversation: Danville's Winslow Hospital
On June 10th 1963, Black protesters injured by police during Danville's Bloody Monday civil rights march were treated at the city's Winslow Hospital. Winslow was authorized by Danville City Council in 1941 to care for Black citizens because they were barred from the larger Danville Memorial Hospital, which was segregated until the early 1970s.
Winslow Hospital has only recently been recognized by the state for its historical importance. Grace Mamon with Cardinal News recently wrote about the hospital, and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering southwest and southside Virginia.