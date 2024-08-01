Election officials report a drama-free recount in Virginia's 5th Congressional District

Election officials across Virginia’s 5th Congressional District were busy Thursday. They were working on a recount in the June Republican primary matchup between incumbent Congressman Bob Good and state senator John McGuire unfolded.

The church bells from May Memorial Baptist rang just as Powhatan County Registrar Karen Alexander was wrapping up running about 3,600 ballots through the tabulation machine.

“Everybody’s getting along, very transparent. The observers were able to ask questions, look at everything," she told Radio IQ. "So far, no complaints.”

This is Alexander’s second recount after about 13 years in the registrar’s post. She hopes the smooth and drama-free process she and dozens of other registrars across Virginia’s 5th Congressional District participated Thursday will rebuff concerns from those who doubt the process.

“What came out on June 18th that night is exactly what’s coming out today,” Alexander said.

Similar reports from precincts across the district poured in Thursday afternoon. They all headed to the Goochland County Courthouse, the home district of primary winner and State Senator John McGuire’s. A judge will certify the results, with a winner expected to be named Thursday evening.

Good spent much of the time leading up to the recount spreading unfounded claims about ballot drop boxes and Democrats crossing party lines to vote for McGuire. Those theories have become all too familiar to Wanda Taylor, a 17-year-veteran of the Goochland County Electoral Board. She said such claims can often be debunked by volunteering in elections.

“It’ll change your whole outlook on elections because you're going to understand we cross the t’s and dot the i’s,” Taylor told Radio IQ.

Stephen Farnsworth — a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington — said the recount is unlikely to change the result.

And thanks to a post-Census redraw that saw Good win the seat by 12 points in 2022, whoever wins the primary will likely win the congressional seat this fall.

“Absent extraordinarily unusual circumstances, Republicans can win this district without working up much of a sweat,” Farnsworth told Radio IQ.

Early voting for the November election begins next month.

