McGuire still on top after Fifth District recount

State Senator John McGuire was declared the winner after Thursday's recount in Virginia's Fifth Congressional District Republican primary increased his lead by a handful of votes.

"It really is amazing what we can achieve when we work as a team," McGuire said in a statement shortly after the results were announced.

Incumbent Congressman Bob Good, who had made unfounded claims of election fraud leading into the race, thanked his supporters and promised to serve all members of Virignia's Fifth Congressional District until his term ends this year.

Good had requested the primary after losing by more than 350 votes. The deficit put his loss outside the margin for the state to cover the cost of the recount; the judge overseeing the case estimated it would total nearly $100,000.

New total vote counts were not available on Virginia's Department of Elections website Friday morning, but local reporting suggest Good lost four votes after the recount wrapped up. No controversies or hiccups were reported, instead precincts reported a drama-free recount.

McGuire is likely headed to Congress after the election this fall. Post-census redistricting tilted the rural Virginia district even further to the right. Good won his 2022 election by about 12 point.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.