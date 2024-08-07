Report: As Southern states ban abortion, Virginia sees increase pf out-of-state patients seeking services

Virginia’s abortion clinics saw increased in-person and virtual visits in the first quarter of 2024. That’s according to a new report from the Society of Family Planning.

According to the report the average number of in-person abortion visits increased by 13% in Virginia, and telehealth services jumped by 53%.

And the number of abortions provided in the state has increased overall; Virginia was providing about 2,000 abortions per month before the high court's ruling in 2022, now it's closer to 3,500.

Dr. Ushma Upadhyay is the report’s Co-Chair, and she said it’s part of a new national trend; despite the U.S. Supreme Court striking down national abortion protections, more people are accessing treatment, especially those who have to travel from states that ban the procedure.

“People are traveling great distances to reach Virginia,” Upadhyay told Radio IQ. “It really is one of the surge states we’re seeing.”

The data only goes to the end of March 2024, and since then Florida has instituted a six-week ban.

Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said their numbers show the spike from Florida is already happening.

“Florida patients now make up 14% of VLPP’s total abortion visits,” Lockhart said. “This is a 10-fold increase from April, before the six-week ban went into effect.”

But Victoria Cobb, President of the conservative Family Foundation of Virginia, was disappointed to hear about Virginia’s role as the last harbor for abortion in the south.

“Because our Commonwealth fails to protect unborn life, we are the recipient of women who are being fed lies by the abortion industry,” Cobb warned.

Democrats hope to put a state constitutional amendment protecting abortion on the ballot in 2026.

