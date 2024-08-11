Richmond Metro Zoo offers an Orangutan Experience

The name orangutan – from Malaysian – means man of the forest, but these gentle red-haired primates are endangered because men from cities are destroying their habitat to plant trees that produce palm oil. On average, 2,000-3,000 of them are killed each year, and experts figure there are fewer than 70,000 left in the world – living in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra.

The Richmond Metro Zoo has nine orangs in residence, and their keepers are offering an Orangutan Experience.

"People get to go behind on the scenes on a special vehicle that we purchased for the cause," says Assistant Curator Alexzandra Smith. "These guys are endangered, so it’s important that people interact with them – build a connection, so that they really care about our wild cousins here at the zoo."

She says groups of no more than six people can learn about orang behavior and care. They’ll meet one of these charming primates – Patrick – and be invited to stash peanut butter and craisins, jello, popcorn and other favored foods in the animals’ enclosure while they’re outside.

"The more hiding food for the orangs the better, because they have fun trying to find things," Smith explains.

She adds that visitors also provide chalk for the orangutans’ entertainment.

"They can color and rub it on different surfaces, and it creates pigments. They’re highly intelligent."

They’re actually considered the smartest of the primates after people, and orangutans at Richmond Metro have figured out that when tour groups come through, they’re in for treats.

“They get pretty excited when they see the bus pull up, and it’s probably like a Christmas/birthday party," Smith recalls. "They’re going to go inside later on, and there’s going to be a jackpot of fun stuff.”

The cost is $400 for a group of four. The proceeds benefit orangutan care at the zoo and conservation efforts in the wild.

For more information go to https://metrorichmondzoo.com/education/behind-the-scenes-tours/