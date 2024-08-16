Program hopes to attract educators of color to Rockbridge County area school systems

The disparity of educators of color in Rockbridge County can be traced all of the way back to the 1950s when schools first became integrated. The picture has remained the same for decades. But now the Irma Thompson Educators of Color Program is taking a pro-active approach to diversifying the makeup of teachers there.

Irma Thompson Educators of Color Program Irma Thompson was a teacher and education advocate from Buena Vista whose 35-year career had a lasting impact in the region.

Tinni Sen is co-chair of the board for the program. She summarizes their mission, “The goal is to provide financial support and professional support and personal support to educators of color in this system.”

Sen emphasizes that the time is right for anyone who has ever given thought to becoming a teacher, “We are at a stage in this where we are wanting people to reach out to us, just to get information and express an interest.”

Stephanie Wilkinson who also serves on the board talks about their “Career Switcher” initiative:

“If you are out of college for a certain number of years and you’re working at a job and you want to explore something different – either you don’t like the job you’re in or you’ve always sort of had the calling to be a teacher but didn’t pursue it to begin with, you can go through this accelerated program to get the credentials to become a teacher.”

Those interested in the program are encouraged to go online to complete a no-obligation interest form ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this month.

Click here to be directed to the Irma Thompson Educators of Color Program website.