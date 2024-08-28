Virginia Republicans seeking more poll watching volunteers

Republicans have a goal of identifying 5,000 volunteers to serve as poll watchers for every precinct during all 45 days of voting.

Virginia Republican chairman Rich Anderson says he's already got about 4,000 toward the goal.

"We have not yet gotten our 5,000. We’re closing in on that," he explains. "And so, I feel very confident that we will because the energy on the Republican side is very high right now."



National party chairman Michael Whatley says volunteers are thoroughly trained about the mechanics of how poll watching should happen.

"There's a time when they've got to check in, so we're going to go through that. There's a process of how many we can have in the room at any one time, and that's going to vary depending on the polling locations in the states," Whatley says. "So, it is really more about if you see something that is outside the ordinary, how do you flag it and how do you get those issues addressed?"

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is working with the party on a tour Republicans are calling "Protect the Vote."

"We welcome the Democrats to be there with us and stand there with us to protect our election integrity throughout this country," Bondi says.

When asked about concerns that Republicans might try to block certification, Whatley says Republicans won't have any issues with certification... if, he says, the election is free, accurate, secure and transparent.

Earlier this month, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said Virginians should be confident that their votes will be counted accurately and the elections are fair.

