Virginia Tech adds new language to student code of conduct that addresses unlawful behavior

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved additions to its student code of conduct Wednesday. The new language in the code of conduct says Virginia Tech reserves the right to address any behavior or act that potentially violates local, state or federal law. Disciplinary action by the university could result if a student violates any law or local ordinance.

The board approved the resolution without discussion, and no reason was given for the added language, or if it’s connected to events back in April, when 82 people, many of them students, were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

A spokesperson for the university, Mark Owczarski, said in an email, “to suggest these ongoing conversations and subsequent actions are in response to something specific is short sighted.” He said the university consistently reviews its policies and, when necessary, clarifies them.

President Timothy Sands also announced in the meeting that Virginia Tech will be hosting several opportunities to encourage constructive dialogue across various issues.

“I think with what we learned last year especially, we’ve got some structured conversations that will build toward getting people into the same room that may be challenged to do so at this moment,” Sands said.

Last week, Virginia Tech also announced it had made changes to policy 5000, which covers campus events, as well as use of university buildings and grounds.

The policy now states overnight use of properties is not allowed, and amplification devices, like speakers or megaphones, are restricted to certain hours.

Virginia Tech has said in statements that protestors were in violation of policy 5000 when they demonstrated without permission for multiple days outside the Graduate Life Center. The university said that is why campus police asked protestors to leave on April 28 and arrested those who remained seated on the grass. Of the 82 people who were charged with trespassing, 53 were Virginia Tech students.

Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia also recently added new language to their campus policies, prohibiting encampments.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

