National D-Day Memorial debuts Distinguished Speakers Series

While dates such as D-Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day are natural draws for the memorial, events, such as the Lunch Box Lectures, have also proven popular.

D-Day Memorial President and CEO April Cheek-Messier told me about their latest offering, the Distinguished Speakers Series, which will educate and entertain.

“Where our Lunch Box Lectures are usually at noon, the distinguished speaker comes in an evening event where we have a dessert reception. But prior to, they get to meet and mingle and then have this wonderful lecture", says Cheek-Messier.

Were you aware that carrier pigeons were still being utilized in World War Two? That will be the focus of the inaugural presentation “Feathers for Freedom”.

The George C. Marshall Foundation / National D-Day Memorial website Author Frank Blazich, Jr. will present "Feathers for Freedom" at the first Distinguished Speakers Series event.

Cheek-Messier enlightens, “D-Day, in particular, was so secret and there was radio silence coming into the beaches. So how do you get messages out about what’s happening and what’s going on? A lot of carrier pigeons were used during the invasion.”

The guest speaker is author Frank Blazich, Curator of Modern Military History at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Cheek-Messier offers background on Blazich, “He’s a veteran of the U.S. Air Force – just a fascinating man and I think everybody will really enjoy hearing him speak.”

The memorial is also moving forward on their amphitheater project, which Cheek-Messier says they are hopeful to complete in the near future.

Click here for ticket information and the National D-Day Memorial's calendar of events.

