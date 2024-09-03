What's with Virginia's quit rate?

Only 2% of Virginia workers quit their jobs in June, below the national average. That's according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"It could be just an indication that folks are feeling a little less confident in the labor market," says Terry Clower, a professor of public policy at the Schar School at George Mason University. "And we've seen indications across many data points that says that nationally the labor market is slowing down just a little bit."

A slowing labor market is one explanation. But the below-average quits rate in Virginia could be an indication of something else.

"This is perhaps a strong signal that the Great Resignation has come to an end," says John Provo, director of the Center for Economic and Community Engagement at Virginia Tech.

"Before the Great Resignation, this was not a number that got a lot of attention. It definitely had its moment, and it was certainly the right thing to obsess about to get the pulse of the reshuffling in the labor market after enduring the Great Resignation. But today it looks like we are in a more settled pace."

The Great Resignation, also known as the Big Quit, was a reshuffling that happened during the pandemic as workers left for higher paying jobs and a variety of other reasons.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.