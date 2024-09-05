Marching Virginians celebrate 50th anniversary this weekend

Virginia Tech’s marching band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. Hundreds of alumni will join current band musicians to perform during Saturday’s football game.

When the Marching Virginians played for the public the first time on September 28, 1974, the band was only 10 days old. Since then, they’ve performed at hundreds of halftime shows, including bowl games.

“And actually 50 years is pretty young for college marching bands of schools this size,” said Polly Middleton, director of athletic bands at Virginia Tech. “So to see everything this group has accomplished in a very short 50 years is pretty cool.”

Virginia Tech has two other marching bands, including the Highty Tighties, which is associated with the Corps of Cadets. That band was established in 1893.

Their roles are slightly different, though some musicians play in both bands.

The Marching Virginians are hosting several events this weekend. Along with current band members, hundreds of alumni will perform during Saturday’s halftime show.

“And so it’s fun for alumni to come back,” Middleton said. “They recognize what we’re doing. They recognize the traditions. They recognize some of the music. And they get a chance to still feel engaged and still feel part of this really special community.”

During the Hokies’ home game against Marshall University, they’ll play some of the classic songs the Marching Virginians have performed over the years, including The Hokie Pokie.

