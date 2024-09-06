Virginia's early voting period still draws mixed opinions

Today, Virginia's presidential ballot will be finalized. And the first day of voting will happen later this month.

During a recent training event for Republican poll watchers in Arlington, Virginia party chairman Rich Anderson did not mince words about the 45 days of voting that starts Friday, September 20th.

"Early voting in Virginia, which is way too early but that's the law and that's where we will operate," said Anderson.

Not everyone thinks it's way too early. Senator Aaron Rouse is chairman of the Senate committee overseeing election law. He says Republicans are being hypocritical.

"It's just a strategy for them to be able to win an election, get into office and then once they’re in office, revoke early voting days," says Rouse.

Some of the people urging their supporters to vote early now were trying to undermine the 45 days of early voting during the General Assembly session earlier this year, says House Privileges and Elections Committee Chairwoman Cia Price.

"Trying to get power in order to roll back the tools that you used in order to win – it doesn't make sense to me," Price says.

For a while, Virginia had the longest early vote in the country. But now, several other states have gotten into the act, and Pennsylvania will be the first state to begin early voting four days before Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.