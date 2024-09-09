Applicants for Virginia’s military survivors education benefits not expected to slow

The Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, also known as VMSDEP, grants education benefits to the families of wounded vets. A meeting Monday gave state Senators a more detailed look at the program’s growth and costs ahead of a bigger report expected next month.

“We aren’t plateauing yet,” said Lee Andes with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, or SCHEV, describing how the cost and number of recipients for the veterans benefit program is still on the rise.

VMSDEP is an over 100-year-old program that gives the families of wounded and disabled vets a chance to receive a nearly or totally cost-free college education. Enrollment has increased more than projected to a cost of about $88 million for the 23-24 school year.

And after the two-decade long War on Terror military era, more surviving family members may be in line to receive the benefits.

“This pattern will continue for the foreseeable future; where soldiers who were injured during this 20 year period of time, their kids will now be qualifying and going to college,” Andes said.

Prince William County Senator Danica Roem said the program had helped make Virginia an attractive home for military survivors, but legislators must make sure the program is financially viable for the future. Among possible changes is asking recipients to access federal benefits before looking for state support.

“We increase the rate of utilization for programs that people already qualify for, are eligible for, but not enrolled in,” Roem told Radio IQ.

A report on VMSDEP, with possible suggestions for changes, is expected from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission in October.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.