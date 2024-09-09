Virginia Tech opens new residence hall for students in recovery

Virginia Tech now has housing for students who are in recovery from addiction.

Caroline McInnish is one of the students living in the dorm space, called The Roost. Last year was her freshman year, and by November, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to stay in school.

“My substance abuse really caused a lot of issues in my life,” McInnish said. “And I almost lost my opportunity to come back to school for a second semester.”

She heard about a weekly recovery meeting in Payne Hall. “The first time I walked in here was probably one of the worst moments of my life and it turned into something so great,” McInnish said.

That meeting took place inside the Recovery Lounge, which now also serves as the center common area for students living at The Roost. Fluffy couches, books and the smell of coffee invite students in to relax, study, or just hang out. Students live down the hall.

There are regular meetings, access to staff who have offices beside the lounge, and other activities to support students in recovery said Caitlin Carter, assistant director in the Virginia Tech Recovery Community, a campus organization that began in 2015.

Roxy Todd / RadioIQ A bookshelf with books, coloring items, naloxone, and games in the Recovery Lounge

“Our offices are housed here so students could have one on ones with us, or if they’re really struggling with something in that moment come and touch base with us and we can offer them that immediate support,” Carter said.

A similar program, called Rams in Recovery, exists at VCU.

Senior Roggen King actually attended meetings through VCU over zoom last year, and is glad to see more programming for the recovery community here at Virginia Tech.

“Blacksburg’s kind of a big party scene,” King said. “And most people don’t think about oh, well, there’s a way out of it. But there are people that do it, and there are people that make it work.”

Carter said five students are currently living in the Roost, and the unit has housing for up to 14 students.