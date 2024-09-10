UVA leadership pushes back on claims against health system and med school management

In their letter to UVA’s board of visitors, 128 doctors complained that CEO Craig Kent and Dean Melina Kibbe had created a culture of fear, spent too much money on executives and not enough on hiring badly needed staff to care for patients. Kent is the highest-paid employee at the university and Kibbe ranks third, yet the doctors said they had been warned that their base salary would be cut if they did not meet certain performance metrics.

Now, UVA’s president is speaking out – pledging to investigate those and other charges but expressing his disappointment with those who sent the letter. He says they have unfairly cast a shadow over the great work of the entire health system. Calling the CEO and Dean by their first names, Ryan objected to the harsh criticism of Melina and Craig and argued they should be given credit for the remarkable work they have done to strengthen the health system.

A more forceful defense of management came from William Crutchfield, who sits on the health system board.

Crutchfield noted Kent and Kibbe had been extraordinarily successful in raising financial support, with the med school attracting a record amount of money. (Most of it came from one donor – pharmaceutical mogul Paul Manning – a member of the Board of Visitors.)

Crutchfield said UVA was one of only a handful of health systems that was profitable through the pandemic, so the school could continue construction and acquisitions, and he warned that UVA would find it hard to raise cash if a small cabal of people hiding behind anonymity could force outstanding leaders out.