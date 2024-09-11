These Richmonders weren't too impressed with Harris or Trump after debate

After Tuesday’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Radio IQ’s Brad Kutner returned to the bus stop outside Richmond City Hall to find out how the people responded.

The most common response? Most didn’t watch.

Tuesday night’s 90-minute debate may have been watched by millions, but only 3 of the 9 Richmond rapid transit riders I spoke with even turned it on.

Richmond native Imani Willis was among the few who said they did tune in, though she said the fighting kind of turned her off.

“To me, they were just arguing; going back and forth, jabbing,” Willis told Radio IQ.

Still, some moments stood out to the 22-year-old food industry worker, including Harris’s promise to help those struggling financially.

“She says she is doing stuff for the middle class," Willis said. "I don’t know what class I’m in, but I know I need some help.”

Jo Starkes, a 19-year-old student, had to watch the debate for class. She said she was planning on voting for Harris, and that hasn’t changed, but some things from Trump surprised her.

“The thing about abortion after giving birth?" Starkes said. "I don’t even understand what that was.”

As for her future vote -and for the votes of her friends- she said they’ll probably all vote for Harris, but: “They don’t really want to vote for her, they’re just voting for her cause it’s not Trump.”

Trump supporters ride the bus too. Jeremy Harris said he supports the former President: “Cause Trump tells the truth.”

Fact checkers may disagree.

Still, he thought Trump could have done better debating the Vice President. But even if he loses, Jeremy Harris says he thinks Trump will survive.

“He got millions, he got billions," Harris said before getting on the bus. "So, who cares?”

Virginians can start going to the polls as early as Sept. 20th.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.