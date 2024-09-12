Changes to Virginia's school funding formula could be on the horizon

State officials are about to take a close look at how public education is funded in Virginia.



The funding formula for how public schools currently receive state money is based on a calculation that uses Census data to figure out staffing levels needed for the school-age population in an area. Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is considering a plan to move to a new formula that calculates money based on students.

"What we’re looking for is truly equity in education and ensuring that regardless of your ZIP code, you should have an equal opportunity to succeed and ensure that the schools and teachers are receiving the support that they need whether they be in Arlington or deep southwest Virginia," says Delegate Sam Rasoul, chairman of the House Education Committee.

Levi Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the important thing is not so much the funding formula as fixing a system that falls short of meeting the needs of students who come from low-income families, are English language learners or are living with disabilities.

"It matters a lot if we say that each student in Virginia requires $14,000 a year as opposed to if they set that number far lower," Goren says. "So, I think it's important that we think not only about do we want to change the formula but also if we do change the formula, what values do we set?"

The bipartisan group of lawmakers will meet a few times this fall and then come up with recommendations for the General Assembly to consider in January.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.