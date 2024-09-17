© 2024
VDOE releases cell phone-free education guidelines

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore,
Brad Kutner
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mallory Noe-Payne
/
Radio IQ

Virginia's Department of Education has released its guidance for making the state's schools cell phone free.

The guidelines define cell phone-free education as “bell-to-bell” – meaning phones should be turned off and stored away the entire school day – including during lunch and between class periods.

There are distinctions between elementary, middle and high schools within the guidelines. Cell phones aren't allowed at elementary school buildings at all unless a child's parent deems it necessary. In that scenario, the phone would have to be turned off and stored away during the school day.

Middle and high school students would have to put their cell phones away from bell to bell.

The guidance does allow for exemptions for students with medical conditions. School divisions will also have to come up with emergency communications plans — which would have to be shared publicly.

VDOE has been working to field feedback from students, parents, teachers and other community members on the effort following an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin calling for the change back in July. The department says it received nearly 6,000 public comments on the policy.

In a statement, Youngkin called the guidance "an important step towards creating a healthier learning environment where students can receive a quality education free from harmful distractions."

School divisions have until January 1st to adopt the guidelines.
Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
Brad Kutner
Brad Kutner is Radio IQ's reporter in Richmond.
