A festival to reclaim murder ballads

It was 1958 when the Kingston Trio hit number one on the charts with a classic murder ballad about a man involved in a love triangle – sentenced to hang.

“I met her on the mountain. There I took her life," they sang. "Met her on the mountain, stabbed her with my knife.”

Now, a group of community activists and artists are planning to rewrite this form of folk song – reclaiming it for women. Katie Hanzlick says musicians will gather at the MidMountain Retreat – an 18th century estate on the banks of the James -- to perform and compose.

“This is a way of taking the murder ballad into the 21st century where the women who might have been the victims of a murder ballad in a previous time turn around and become the new heroes of the murder ballad," explains organizer Katie Hanzlik.

Katie Hanzlik / MidMountain Retreat In addition to performances and working spaces, the MidMountain Retreat offers a place to display artists' work.

In addition to musical performances, organizer River Peterson says, the event will feature print-making and poetry, podcasting and an immersive meditation on dying and Appalachian death rituals by a team called Tunnels of Light:

"It’s a team of a death doula and a therapist, and they just create this really moving and overwhelming experience," she explains. “Folks will be able to lay down in a natural area and then be led through a meditation that immerses them in the process of physical decay – being interwoven with a narrative about Appalachian death rituals.”

The festival will take place October 12th near the natural bridge. Admission is $50 – or less if you come as a group and buy the Murder of Crows package.

For more information, go to midmountain.org/fest