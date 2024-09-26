Virginia lawmakers want to crack down on the nonconsensual distribution of sensitive images

Next year, members of the Virginia General Assembly will likely consider legislation to crack down on intimate images that are shared without consent. A bipartisan group is trying to create a new felony.

Ask Susanna Gibson about consent. She's got a lot of thoughts about that because last year a Republican operative shared nonconsensual images of her that upended her campaign for the House of Delegates. Now, she's working with a bipartisan coalition to do something about it, and she says draft legislation now circulating among lawmakers would have given her some protection.

"It certainly would’ve helped me, but more importantly it's going to help women across the country," Gibson says.

"Together, we will create safer communities where our children can thrive free from the fear of image-based sexual abuse," says Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner of Chesterfield, who is part of the coalition.

Democratic Delegate Karrie Delaney of Fairfax County says federal prosecutors have their hands full, so states need to do more.

“Effective state laws will allow district and [Commonwealth's] Attorneys to join on the front lines of the fight against image-based sexual violence," Delaney says. "By empowering state prosecutors with the tools they need, we can provide justice."

Justice could end up being five years in prison or a $5,000 fee if convicted of the newly created felony.

