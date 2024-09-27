Some Virginia Republicans are backing Harris in this year's election

The presidential campaign of Kamala Harris is picking up some Republican support in Virginia. Two former members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are now endorsing the vice president.

Former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock was part of the Republican effort to impeach Bill Clinton back in the 1990s, when she worked on the Contract for America. Now, she's part of a Never Trump movement, and she hopes to help Democrat Kamala Harris win the White House.

"And this year, I was a co-chair of Nikki Haley's campaign for president in Virginia, where we were all told we were permanently barred from MAGA, which was fine. Thank you," Comstock said. "We appreciate that, and so I didn't really leave the Republican Party at all. I was here first."

Former Congressman Denver Riggleman wasn't just a Republican. He was part of the Freedom Caucus. Now, he says he cannot support…

"Somebody who is a felon, somebody who is a conspiracy theorist, somebody who helped to incite J6, somebody who’s an apologist for Putin, somebody who is immoral, somebody who doesn't understand foreign policy and somebody who has such a bad connection to the truth should not be president of the United States," Riggleman said. "And that's why I'm supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

A spokesman for the Trump campaign in Virginia dismissed Comstock and Riggleman as "lapsed Republicans” seeking “fawning press coverage and possible appearances on MSNBC.”

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.