Federal emergency declaration approved for Southwest Virginia counties hit by Helene

President Joe Biden approved Virgnia's request for a federal emergency declaration Sunday.

According to a news release, the declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. It also provides direct federal assistance to state and local governments and certain nonprofit agencies in Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and the City of Galax.

In a statement after touring some of the hard-hit areas of Southwest Virginia Sunday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said state and local government agencies "will remain continually engaged to ensure Virginians get the support and help that they need in the aftermath of this powerful storm. I am proud of Virginia first responders for their assistance, the grit and resilience of Virginians and together, we will get through this.”

Meanwhile, efforts to restore power and other services continue. Appalachian Power said about half of the customers who lost power Friday had been restored, as of Sunday evening. That still leaves about 142,000 customers in the dark. The utility says restoration work in the Roanoke area should be complete Tuesday afternoon. Work in some other locations in Southwest Virginia will continue into Tuesday night.