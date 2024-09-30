Remodeled historic Black school in Pulaski expected to soon be a new childcare center

A historic Black school in Pulaski County has been remodeled to serve a new generation. The Calfee Community & Cultural Center celebrated a ribbon cutting Saturday for its new childcare center, called the Harmon Learning Center.

The former Calfee School originally opened to Black students in 1894. In the 1930s, the Works Progress Administration built a new building, which today is relatively intact.

Alumni of the school, and others in the community, formed a nonprofit in 2018, called the Calfee Community and Cultural Center. They raised money to restore the building, and turn it into a new childcare center.

“This was once a place where not only children were served but it was a hub for the community,” said Calfee CCC executive director Jill Williams. She said Pulaski County needs more childcare options, especially full-day. This center will be open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., for kids aged 6 weeks to 5 years.

“We’re looking forward to it being a place where all families in Pulaski County feel comfortable coming,” Williams said.

Inside the newly renovated building, childcare director Kayla Crowder points out cribs and tiny sinks that were just installed. She said she’s looking forward to hearing the voices of children inside these sunny rooms.

Outside, the center has a nature playground, which was inspired in part by the memories of the alumni from their time at Calfee, playing simple games that involved imagination, Williams said. The school was often underfunded, so children here didn’t get the same playground equipment other children did, but they made do with what they had.

Roxy Todd The former Calfee school, which is being remodeled and would be the home of the new Harmon Learning Center

The Harmon Learning Center will initially have space for 33 kids, and they’re planning to expand to be able to serve 97 children. They’re still awaiting their licensing permit from Virginia’s Department of Education, and Williams said they are hopeful that will be approved by the end of October, so they will be able to open the childcare center by November.

They’ve seen a number of families enroll in recent weeks, and Williams said anyone interested should contact them for a tour, as soon as possible.

The Calfee Community and Training Center is also planning on eventually opening a community kitchen, to make take-home meals available to families. The Lena Huckstep kitchen is named in honor of a beloved cook at the former Calfee school, who was known for her cornbread and for providing food to families in need.

The center also plans to offer space for career training, and a museum about African American history and culture of southwest Virginia, inside the renovated former school.

Interested families can contact Kayla Crowder to schedule a tour of the new childcare center.