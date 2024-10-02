It's flu season, Virginia. Time to get your flu shot.

Richmond’s mayor and area elected officials got their flu shots this morning as part of a state-wide push from the Virginia Department of Health.

During the 2022-23 flu season, hundreds of thousands were hospitalized with the flu across the country, and tens of thousands died. And according to the Virginia Department of Health, this year’s flu season is trending higher.

So, I got my flu shot Wednesday morning alongside Mayor Levar Stoney, here’s my experience with veteran Bon Secours nurse Nancy Becker:

BK: What’s the key of giving a good shot?

Becker: There’ some secrets on your part and mine. Floppy wrists… no that’s not floppy enough. The looser your wrists the looser your muscle up here, the looser the muscle the less you’ll feel. Alright, slow deep breath. A little stick.

BK: You killed it, didn’t feel a thing!

Becker: The other thing is, I darted in, cause if you just push, you’re gonna feel as you push it in. You dart it in and push slow and steady.

BK: That’s the key?

Becker: That’s the key to my side of it… your side of it is keeping it relaxed.

As for Stoney? He said it did not hurt. and he hopes Richmonders -and those across the state- "Go out there and do it, roll up your sleeves."

"Next to voting, this is a civic responsibility,” Stoney added.

Stoney said he was getting the flu shot to protect his wife and 7-month-old at home.

“Receiving your flu shot not only protects yourself but also helps be a good neighbor to those around you and those most vulnerable like infants, toddlers and the elderly," he told Radio IQ. "My wife said you better get up this morning and get that shot. So that’s why I'm here, I'm listening to my bosses at home.”

You can visit vaccines.gov to find out where to get your vaccinations, including for those without health insurance.

