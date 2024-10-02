Organizations in New River Valley organize to help those affected by recent flood

Initial estimates in Virginia suggest at least 200 homes were flooded across several counties, and that number will likely rise, as officials continue assessing all the damage across southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Volunteers are organizing to help people here in Virginia, and across Appalachia.

In the small town of Pearisburg, in the New River Valley, the Giles County Christian Service Mission operates a thrift store and food pantry.

Pastor Larry Morris and his wife Debbie drove down Wednesday morning from Roanoke with a vanload of supplies for flood victims.

“So much devastation in the whole New River Valley,” Morris said. “You know, it’s just so sad. People lost everything.”

They brought mops and pine sol, and also tarps, so people can keep belongings dry. Churches and Christian ministries, like this one, are opening shelters and donation drives across southwest Virginia.

Water and water jugs, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and personal hygiene items are some of the most requested items. Rubber muck boots are needed too, as people work to clear damaged material from flooded homes.

The mission is also working to help residents who lost their homes in Giles County find new housing.

“It’s been a joint effort by the whole community, it’s just been amazing to see how much just everybody steps up and helps in a small town, you have that, it’s wonderful, so I feel like we’re blessed,” said Leisa Palmer, director of the Giles County Christian Mission, which is collecting supplies.

In the nearby community of Newport, another group, called the Holler2Holler mutual aid collective, has filled an old school gymnasium with donated supplies.

Diapers, dried beans and sleeping bags are being sorted by volunteers. Some is going to North Carolina. Other supplies are being distributed to residents here in Giles County who were affected by flooding.

“Someone brought their grandfather’s camp kit. It is a complete camp kit, I’ve not seen anything quite like this,” said Russell Chisholm, one of the volunteers with this group. “So that people could heat their food, until they’re able to move back into their homes.”

Chisholm said business owners have also opened donation centers in Christiansburg and Blacksburg to help with their effort.

Many of these volunteers also helped with clean-up efforts in previous floods, which allowed them to make connections with volunteers in communities across Appalachia.

“You know we saw this before in Kentucky and other flooded areas, where people end up living outside for long periods of time, particularly in those areas where like government services don’t reach,” Chisholm said.

They’re organizing now to get help to rural communities, places that sometimes get overlooked by disaster relief.

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ Donations being sorted inside a former gymnasium in the Newport Community Center

Some resources in the New River Valley that are collecting donations for people affected by tropical storm Helene.

Giles County Christian Service Mission

516 Wenonah Ave, Pearisburg, VA 24134



516 Wenonah Ave, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Holler2Holler Mutual Aid Collective:

Until Thursday, October 3, they are collecting donations at the Newport Community Center. 434 Blue Grass Trail Newport, Virginia



Until Thursday, October 3, they are collecting donations at the Newport Community Center. 434 Blue Grass Trail Newport, Virginia Holler2Holler is also establishing a drop off location in Blacksburg, VA. 1711 North Main St. Blacksburg. Lower Level. Parking at bottom of driveway (not Dance Studio in upper level). Drop off anytime in the glass lower-level vestibule; large items accepted at warehouse entrance.



Holler2Holler drop off location in Christiansburg, VA at Groundworks Garden and Hydroponic Supply Co.

1590 Roanoke st Christiansburg.



1590 Roanoke st Christiansburg. Pulaski County Free Store

650 Giles Ave, Dublin, VA

650 Giles Ave, Dublin, VA More resources for flood assistance throughout Virginia can be found here.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.