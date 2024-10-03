Boil water notice in Montgomery County expected to continue to mid-October

Montgomery County and the New River Valley Regional Water Authority say the process to flush and clean the system of potentially contaminated water will continue through the weekend of October 12-13, at least.

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ Flooding along the New River near Radford in a photo taken Friday, September 27th. The New River is the source for water for the New River Valley Regional Water Authority.

The authority provides drinking water to eleven systems around the county, including those that serve Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and Christiansburg. Customers have been under a boil notice since earlier this week, due to the condition of source water in the New River.

While treated water is now meeting or exceeding state and federal standards, the entire system has to be flushed, according to officials. That includes large storage tanks, which take at least 74 hours each to flush and clean.

In the meantime, water is safe for showering and washing clothes and dishes. It should be boiled before cooking or drinking.

Galax water system waiting on test results

Water plant operators in Galax are waiting on test results before potentially lifting a boil water notice there.

They say that could happen Thursday afternoon or Friday.