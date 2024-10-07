Virginia interfaith leaders call for peace during contentious election season

As worries of violence hang over this election season, faith leaders are calling for peace at the end of the campaign trail.

When the prophet Muhammed was expelled from his home in Mecca, he became an asylum seeker, says Virginia Muslim Civic League director Charles Turner.

"His companions came to him, and they asked, ‘How shall we relate to the inhabitants of this city?’ And the first thing that the prophet Mohammed peace be upon him responded to is to go out amongst the people and spread the greetings of peace" Turner says.

Now, Turner is part of an interfaith coalition saying "peace be upon you" during a tense election season.



"There is no room for violence. Again, there is no room for violence. We cannot give into fear and despair. We cannot give into a mindset that tears us apart," says Baptist Fellowship coordinator Mark Snipes. "May we move forward with hope and not fear. With faith and not despair. And may we live out a better way of living."

The coalition is led by Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Chairman Anthony Flood.

"As faith leaders, we are choosing to promote peace in a season when difference of perspective too easily leads to destructive communication and violence," Flood says. "Peace is our choice."

Faith leaders are also participating in souls to the polls – Sunday voting at various locations across Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.