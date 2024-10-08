Boil water advisory lifted for some areas of Montgomery County

Boil water notices are being lifted for some customers of the New River Valley Regional Water Authority.

The advisory was lifted Tuesday afternoon for the Prices Fork and Belview areas in Montgomery County and the Peppers Ferry Road and Cambria Street areas of Christiansburg.

The boil advisory continues for all other customers in Montgomery County, including Virginia Tech.

More areas are expected to be cleared by the health department this week. But the areas farthest from the water treatment plant, including Alleghany Springs, Elliston and Shawsville, may not be lifted until Sunday.

Here is the estimated timeline for the rest of Montgomery County:

Montgomery County PSA Customers (remaining service areas):



Oct. 9: Bethel

Oct. 9: Mud Pike

Oct. 9: Plum Creek

Oct. 9: Riner

Oct. 13: Alleghany Springs

Oct. 13: Elliston

Oct. 13: Lafayette

Oct. 13: Shawsville

Town of Christiansburg (remaining service areas):



Oct. 11

Town of Blacksburg:



Oct. 11

Virginia Tech:



Oct. 11

Updates from Montgomery County and the New River Valley Water Authority are available here.

The director of the New River Valley Health District said Tuesday that there have not been any indications of illness outbreaks related to the water system.