Helene flood survivors can now apply for FEMA aid. Here's how

On a sunny afternoon in Damascus, bulldozers were clearing trees and mud from side roads, the town had just connected residents back to water and electricity (though a boil water advisory is in effect in the town), and FEMA just opened a new disaster recovery center.

By Monday afternoon, dozens of people had already stopped in to apply for help, said Marita Sims, the manager of this FEMA center.

“Excellent—it’s been so busy today. So far, we’ve got like around 60 [people] so far,” Sims said.

This center is located next to the Food City grocery store and the DMV office, where residents can also apply for a replacement ID, if they lost theirs in the flood.

FEMA can help some homeowners with repairs to a home and replacement of a vehicle, if insurance doesn’t cover it.

The agency also provides temporary rental assistance for survivors who can’t live in their homes because of flooding, up to 18 months, explains agency spokesperson, Trey Paul.

“Which may include staying at a hotel, Airbnb, or staying with friends and family,” Paul said.

“Rental assistance is available to eligible residents who need a temporary place to stay while their home is being repaired or until they secure permanent housing,” he explained.

Paul added that if you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. “FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover,” Paul said.

Radio IQ asked FEMA, what will happen to homeowners whose home is located an area that may be vulnerable to future flood events. Will FEMA force them to move?

“FEMA does not have the authority to declare a home uninhabitable or condemned. This determination can only be made with the local community with land use authority,” Paul said.

He explained that whether or not a structure can be rebuilt will depend on the flood hazard area it is in, and the extent of the damage to the property, and any homeowner concerned about this may want to contact their local county or city official to learn more about how local planning and zoning laws may affect this part of their recovery process.

Roxy Todd / RadioIQ A FEMA disaster recovery center in Damascus opened on October 7

Virginia residents who live in any of the nine Virginia counties or cities that are part of the federal emergency declaration can apply for assistance in person at the Damascus center Monday- Saturday, 8 am- 6 pm. The assistance is available to those in Galax, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe who were affected by flooding or wind damage from Helene.

At the Damascus disaster recovery center, people can also get connected with counseling for mental health, and small business owners can also apply for financial help through FEMA’s small business program. Local government resources are also set up in this location, 736 North Beaver Dam Avenue.

Paul said FEMA plans to open other recovery centers in Virginia later on, but didn’t provide specifics about where those might be, or when.

Flood survivors can also apply for FEMA assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, 7 days a week. Or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on a phone.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 2, 2024.



This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.