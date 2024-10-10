Most of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia to reopen Friday

Most of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia will reopen on Friday morning.

The National Park Service says electricity has been restored to facilities and downed trees have been removed.

The entire length of the Parkway was closed following Hurricane Helene. The road and all facilities in North Carolina remain closed.

Here is the complete reopening announcement:

The Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 0 to milepost 198 in Virginia, which closed due to impacts from Hurricane Helene, will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 11. This includes the 198 miles of the scenic byway from Shenandoah National Park south to Virginia Route 685 - Skyview Drive/Turkey Ridge Road (near Fancy Gap):

The Humpback Rocks, James River and Peaks of Otter visitor centers will reopen, as power and water have been restored to all facilities where it existed before the storm.

The Mabry Mill Cultural Site will be open, and the Eastern National/America’s National Parks sales outlet will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Peaks of Otter and Rocky Knob campgrounds will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until October 14, at which time existing reservations will again be honored. Otter Creek Campground was closed for the season prior to the storm and will remain closed.

Peaks of Otter Lodge will continue to operate (it did not close after the storm).

The National Park Service hopes to reopen the remainder of the parkway in Virginia within the next two weeks.

"Due to the hard work of the Blue Ridge Parkway crews, we are able to open nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, a vital and scenic route that both embodies the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our region and plays a vital role in the local economy through tourism and community engagement,” said Tracy Swartout, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway. “While we celebrate this achievement, we also recognize that significant and, in some areas, long-term work remains in North Carolina. We are committed to restoring all sections of the parkway to the highest standards of safety and accessibility for our visitors.”

Visitors should be aware that trail assessments have not been completed in all areas and caution should be exercised when hiking. Additionally, they may find fewer services than normal as many employees are assisting with operations in North Carolina, where the impacts of the storm were far more severe. Areas closed due to construction prior to the storm will remain closed.

The entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina remains closed as crews continue emergency stabilization and damage assessments following Hurricane Helene. Updates will be posted on the Blue Ridge Parkway website at https://ow.ly/L1vy50TJea4 and on the park’s social media platforms.