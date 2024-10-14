© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: The cost of college in Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:39 AM EDT

In inflation-adjusted dollars, the cost to attend a state college or university in Virginia is down more than two-thousand dollars since the year 2020. The average is now $26,000.

That's one of the findings in a new report on higher education costs from Virginia's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

Dwayne Yancey at Cardinal News has studied the report and he talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
