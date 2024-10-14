Early voting turnout favors Republican regions so far

Early voting has already been going on for several weeks, and the turnout is highest in congressional districts held by Republicans.

Congressional districts held by Republicans have the highest early turnout, according to statistics collected by the Virginia Public Access Project. Republicans say this shows the effectiveness of efforts like Trump Force 47, which encourages Trump supporters to reach out to their neighbors and friends.

"I think it's a success for the Trump Force 47 effort, which is a volunteer effort to maximize the participation really of President Trump's supporters throughout the country," says Virginia Trump campaign spokesman Jeff Ryer. "It’s been, I think, very effective here in Virginia."

Democrats say these early vote numbers don't tell us much about the state of the election right now. Democratic Party of Virginia chairwoman Susan Swecker says the early vote numbers don't show Democratic strength in rural Virginia.

"This coordinated campaign has invested a ton of resources in rural areas, including opening 13 rural offices," Swecker says. "And we’re seeing Democrats show up, quite frankly, like it's been a long time since I've seen Democrats show up like they are, all over but particularly rural areas this year."

Democrats say the numbers might change when satellite early voting locations open in the coming days and weeks, increasing access to voters across Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.