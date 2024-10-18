Immersive exhibit at Taubman Museum traces artist's influence from Art Nouveau period to the present day

Czech Artist Alphonse Mucha, whose work was largely connected to the Art Nouveau period of the early 20th century-Paris, died 85 years ago. But his work still has a large influence today.

Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art sets out to prove that with its next exhibit, an immersive collection of art, jewelry, costumes, sights, and smells.

Museum Executive Director Cindy Peterson, the curator for Eternally New; The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha, says the idea for this immersive work started in the spring of 2023, when she discussed an earlier immersive work there, the Titian to Monet: European Paintings exhibit, at the American Alliance of Museums Conference in Colorado.

"That presentation spurred a conversation with someone in the audience, who was from the Grand Pailas in Paris, and they were looking at bringing an immersive to the US," she explained. "That ended with this wonderful immersive exhibition of Alphonse Mucha, that will be the first in the U.S. market."

The painter, illustrator, and graphic artist was synonymous with the Art Nouveau period, the “new art” of early-20th century Paris. But Mucha’s impact can also be felt several decades later, in tattoos, Grateful Dead concert posters, and even comic books. The exhibit’s nearly 50 items include lithographs, a penny- farthing bike from the late 1800’s –and a car influenced by Mucha’s work.

Taubman Museum of Art Other work and costumes inspired by Alphonse Mucha

Peterson said the idea for the car came from Ken Gross, the curator of the Taubman's exhibit, DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles exhibit in 2018.

She said pieces for the exhibit are literally coming in from all over, including overseas - and as close as the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"We have borrowed from local, regional, statewide, and international loans," she said. "So we feel really grateful to work with both the Grand Paiias immersive in Paris, and also the Mucha Foundation in Prague, and the great-grandson, Marcus Mucha, of Alphonse Mucha."

Marcus Mucha has recorded a video talking about his great-grandfather, and there's even a holographic image of Alphonse Mucha himself, showing how he worked in his studio. The exhibit also includes scents, including the musky space where he worked, and two floral scents, tied to his paintings of French actress Sarah Bernhardt.

To show how Mucha transcends time, Eternally New will include video testimonials from current artists from around the globe.

Taubman Museum of Art A Taubman staff members preps Mucha paintings, including one of actress Sarah Bernhardt

"Part of that interactive is showing and hearing from those artists- and how much Mucha influenced their work," Peterson said. "That could be tattoo artists, street artists, comics, and video game artists."

The exhibit includes a touch screen, where visitors can create their own poster of Mucha’s works, and email it to themselves.

The opening celebration for “Eternally New: The Art Nouveau World of Alphonse Mucha” is Saturday night, but the exhibit’s opening day is Thursday, October 24, and will be open until mid-March.

