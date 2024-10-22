UVA's president apologizes to doctors, dismisses a claim they were pressured to overcharge

Speaking to UVA’s faculty senate, President Ryan said he might have seemed too aggressive in addressing complaints about the CEO of the university’s health system and the dean of the medical school – two people he hired. A graduate of the law school, Ryan said the lawyer in him came out when his colleagues were attacked.

He apologized to those who were upset and offered to attend future meetings of the senate – a pledge welcomed by its past president, Michael Kennedy.

UVA Past president of the faculty senate Michael Kennedy says UVA professors back their medical school colleagues and will do everything they can to support them.

“President Ryan being here, spending a full 45 minutes, offering to come to every subsequent meeting --- it means a lot.”

But after Ryan left, faculty members voted unanimously for a resolution in support of their medical colleagues and urged them cooperate with an investigation into complaints of bullying, threats and retribution against those who opposed plans and policies promoted by health system leaders. Again, Professor Michael Kennedy.

“I do believe there is something to this, and I do believe that the findings are going to lead to substantive changes, and it won’t be done in a smoke-filled room.”

And he expressed support for those physicians who had complained to the board of visitors about a hostile work environment that put patient safety at risk.

“This took tremendous courage for them to bring these allegations, and that they’re going through something like this is really regrettable.”

A number of physicians have told Radio IQ that members of the administration referred to them as whiney doctors. Asked if he had ever heard that term, President Ryan said “no comment.”

He’s pledged to stay out of the investigative process, but when asked about a local newspaper report that doctors were encouraged to overcharge patients, insurers and the federal government, Ryan was dismissive. “Is it published in the Daily Progress?” he asked. “That’s all I need to know to assess its accuracy.” That story was based on interviews with a number of doctors and a recorded meeting with surgeons and their bosses.