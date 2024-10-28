Cardinal Conversation: The security of Virginia's voting machines and election procedures
Virginia's voting machines and election procedures have received high marks for security in the results of at least one national survey.
But in a lawsuit filed in Waynesboro, two Republican members of the city's board of elections say the way votes are counted violates the Virginia Constitution. They want all votes counted by hand.
Elizabeth Beyer is covering this story for Cardinal News and she talked with Fred Echols.
