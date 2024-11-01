RC Poll: Harris leads Trump by 10 points in Virginia with just days to go

Roanoke College has released what may be the last statewide poll before next week’s election. And it shows a significant lead for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump 51% to 41% in the school’s latest polling. The margin of error is just below five percent.

Of the likely voters who responded to the survey, just two percent said they are undecided at this point in the race. Four out of 10 said they had already cast their ballot.

On specific issues, Virginia likely voters trust Harris to do a better job on abortion than Trump. However, the two major candidates are viewed more equally on topics like immigration, crime, foreign policy and the economy.

In the only other statewide race on next week’s ballot – incumbent Tim Kaine leads Republican challenger Hung Cao by 11 points in the U.S. Senate contest. Nearly half of the likely voters that responded to the poll said they are unsure or don’t know enough about Cao to have an opinion of him.