© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RC Poll: Harris leads Trump by 10 points in Virginia with just days to go

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Roanoke College has released what may be the last statewide poll before next week’s election. And it shows a significant lead for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump 51% to 41% in the school’s latest polling. The margin of error is just below five percent.

Of the likely voters who responded to the survey, just two percent said they are undecided at this point in the race. Four out of 10 said they had already cast their ballot.

On specific issues, Virginia likely voters trust Harris to do a better job on abortion than Trump. However, the two major candidates are viewed more equally on topics like immigration, crime, foreign policy and the economy.

In the only other statewide race on next week’s ballot – incumbent Tim Kaine leads Republican challenger Hung Cao by 11 points in the U.S. Senate contest. Nearly half of the likely voters that responded to the poll said they are unsure or don’t know enough about Cao to have an opinion of him.

Updated: November 1, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
Editor's note: Roanoke College is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.
Tags
News Local News
Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ.
See stories by Nick Gilmore