Senator Tim Kaine wins third term

Senator Tim Kaine was elected to a third term Tuesday.

Speaking to a room full of anxious supporters, Tim Kaine thanked the people who helped send him to another term in the United States Senate.

"It ain't strategists. It's ain't pollsters. It's not slick ad people," Kaine said. "It's you."

It may have been a victory party, but the mood was somber. Here's Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan.

"A win is a win, and we've got some work to do to make sure that we continue winning going forward," McClellan said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he was expecting election night in Virginia to be better for Democrats.

"I'lll admit I'm one of those guys who think that it should have been a larger victory. Hillary Clinton won by five or six points in 2016, and Joe Biden won by almost 10 points four years ago. But that's the thing about being purple. You never know what it's going to give you," Stoney said.

Hung Cao told supporters he would not call Kaine until 100% of votes had been reported. But he admitted defeat was likely. Cao said he was proud to have brought the race so close despite extremely limited financial resources. "Although this is my last political run," Cao said, "I'll tell you right now that I'll be proud to serve in any capacity this country needs us, and now I want to serve as a husband and father of my children and grandfather."

Now that 2024 is almost over, Virginia will turn its attention to the statewide election next year when a new governor will be elected -- traditionally an election that goes in the opposite direction of the presidential election.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.