Appalachian Power wants to bring small modular reactors to Campbell County

Appalachian Power – the second largest electric utility in Virginia – wants to explore small modular reactor technology.



Appalachian says it is eyeing an SMR project on the Joshua Falls property it currently owns in Campbell County.

It’s unclear how many nuclear reactors the utility is hoping to build, but in a statement, company officials say the site provides important access to existing electrical infrastructure.

Appalachian will send its application to the State Corporation Commission in the spring. It also is planning to apply for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The utility will hold an open house on December 5th at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance from 5 to 7pm – where customers will be able to ask questions.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy – the state’s largest electric utility – is also exploring small modular reactors. That company hopes to utilize the technology near its current operation at Lake Anna in Louisa County.