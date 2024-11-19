Field set for NOVA state senate special election

Democrats have 21 seats in the Senate, and Republicans have 19. So if Republican candidate Tumay Harding can flip this blue seat red, Democrats will lose control of the Senate.

Harding spoke on WMAL radio in Washington, D.C. "The most important thing that I want to accomplish right now in Richmond when I win that seat is stopping the Democrats from amending the Virginia Constitution to allow abortion until birth."

Democrats usually win this district with more than 60 percent of the vote, and over the weekend establishment Democrats were able to make sure their candidate got the nomination for the January 7 special election.

That candidate is Delegate Kannan Srinivasan of Loudoun County. "Loudoun County shifted nine points to the right in the presidential election, and there's a real opportunity for Republicans to capture this seat, setting us back in our fight for reproductive rights, voting rights and every area of progress we have made here in Virginia."

Voters in the Richmond suburbs and exurbs will also have a special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Congressman-elect John McGuire, although the parties have not yet selected candidates for that special election\.

