Cardinal Conversation: More apple blossoms in November could mean trouble for the trees

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:25 AM EST

Virginia apple growers are seeing more of their trees putting out new buds and blooms in November, a time when they should be going dormant for winter.

While it's not yet a major concern it's a trend that could cause problems in the future if it continues.

Lindsey Hull is covering this story for Cardinal News and she talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
