Same-day registration was a big hit in this year's election

This election cycle was the first presidential election in Virginia that allowed for same-day registration.

The number of provisional ballots cast in this election was more than five times the number cast in the last election, an indication that same-day registration is an idea that's catching on. The law allowing for voters to register to vote and also cast a ballot on Election Day was introduced by Delegate Marcus Simon of Fairfax County.

"It seems like it worked," he says. "It looks like a lot of people had an opportunity to participate by registering and voting on the same day even if they had to cast a provisional ballot in places like Charlottesville and Montgomery County – which is the home of Virginia Tech – Lynchburg and Harrisonburg."

One thing all those places have in common: college students.

"I think you've seen a lot of young folks, who we know tend to be a little bit more of procrastinators, still have an opportunity to show up on Election Day, register on Election Day and cast their votes," says Senator Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach, who is chairman of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.

Rouse also says some of those provisional ballots were probably cast by valid voters who were incorrectly purged from the rolls by Governor Glenn Youngkin in the final few weeks of the election.

