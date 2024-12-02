Cardinal Conversation: Danville and its historic buildings
Like many places in Southside Virginia, Danville suffered years of economic distress when tobacco and textiles went away. Those industries left behind a wealth of warehouses and mill buildings. While some have been lost, many not only survived but also have become important parts of Danville's present and future.
Grace Mamon covers Danville for Cardinal News, and she talked about those old buildings with Fred Echols.
