Cardinal Conversation: Danville and its historic buildings

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

Like many places in Southside Virginia, Danville suffered years of economic distress when tobacco and textiles went away. Those industries left behind a wealth of warehouses and mill buildings. While some have been lost, many not only survived but also have become important parts of Danville's present and future.

Grace Mamon covers Danville for Cardinal News, and she talked about those old buildings with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
