Richmond’s incoming mayor aims to rebuild trust in City Hall

Richmond’s next mayor — Danny Avula — will take office in early 2025. Before a resounding victory last month, he was best known for leading the city and then the state’s COVID-19 response.

After moving his family to the city’s East End more than 20 years ago and getting some of the highest profile public health gigs in the state, Richmond’s Mayor-elect Danny Avula now wants to rebuild trust in City Hall.

“The more that I can have a media presence and be sharing proactively, like, ‘These are the priorities and actions we’re taking.’ And at the same time ensuring that’s a two-way conversation," Avula told Radio IQ. "That we’re getting out to neighborhood associations and community meetings. That we are listening well to the priorities that residents are facing.”

And with rhetoric about mass deportations circulating among the incoming presidential administration, Avula says he wants to do all he can to protect city residents. It aligns with his years of experience in public service.

“At the end of the day this job is an incredible opportunity to change lives for people for the better. And I think so much of my life, my wife’s life, trying to serve through the education system, through public health; that’s what we’ve been about," Avula said. "And we’ll see where we are at the end of four years in terms of how the community is vibing with us.”

Avula plans to hit the ground running when he takes office January 1st.