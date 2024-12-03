Some 'Santa for Seniors' programs in Va. are still looking for sponsors this season

During the holidays, many senior citizens don’t have family close by to celebrate with. There are programs called Santa for Seniors, or Senior Angels, that help connect them with people willing to give them small gifts.

“You know, isolation is really hard on everyone,” said Tina King, the executive director with The New River Valley Agency on Aging. “I think we all understood that after COVID. And I think we all could identify more with an older adult that’s more confined to their home.”

During the holidays, King’s organization matches seniors with churches, people, and business who agree to sponsor a senior, by purchasing small gifts. Some of the most requested gifts are blankets, socks and flashlights. Often, people give fruit baskets.

“The items themselves that they get are very important to the individual, but just as important is the fact that they have not been forgotten, that they’re still thought about in their communities,” King said.

All of the seniors in their program have already been matched with a sponsor this season, but similar programs across Virginia still have people who haven’t yet been “adopted”.

“Some of them don’t have any other family there to share with them or family are so far away,” said Greg Stockton, Director of Development at Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which matches seniors in Front Royal with sponsors during the holiday.

“It helps them feel connected, part of the community, loved and cared for,” Stockton said.

There are at least 20 organizations across Virginia that help seniors, and most have some type of gift-giving program during the holidays, including:



Seniors First— The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging has 34 people in need of being sponsored. To adopt someone, stop by D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave, Front Royal), or call Greg Stockton at (540) 551-5660.



Home Instead has 50 seniors in Harrisonburg and Augusta and Rockbridge Counties that haven’t yet been adopted for their Be a Santa to a Senior program. To learn more, stop by their office in Verona (278 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482) or call 540-213-7800.



