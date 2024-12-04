Abortion will again be a significant topic of debate at the General Assembly next month

Abortion rights are expected to be top priority for Democrats who control the General Assembly. Republicans are trying to push back.

Back in 1997, then-Governor George Allen signed a bill achieving a long-term goal of social conservatives. The new law required parental consent for minors seeking an abortion. Now, former Governor Allen says he worries that law will be eliminated by a constitutional amendment lawmakers will be considering in January.

"The idea of parents being at least notified and involved when their unwed, minor daughter; that's someone 17 and younger, female, unmarried is going to go through the trauma of abortion, most Virginians, it was popular with the people," the former governor says. "And I think it still is."

The amendment has language guaranteeing abortion rights for "every individual" rather than "every adult." ACLU attorney Geri Greenspan says the idea that language eliminates parental consent is speculative.

"The amendment does not contain any language that specifically addresses that," Greenspan says. "And so, I think it's just pure speculation on the part of anybody who is talking about what the impact of this amendment will be."

Lawmakers will probably be talking a lot about what the impact of the constitutional amendment will be when they gavel into session next month.

