100 lighted drones will add a new dimension to UVA's annual illumination of the lawn

A Texas company called Sky Elements made their name on America’s Got Talent – launching hundreds of drones into the night sky, accompanied by pop music, each drone a pixel forming portraits of the judges.

Sky Elements A Texas firm worked with students at UVA to craft a custom light show using drones.

Now, Sky Elements is coming to Charlottesville for a six-figure party. Student leader Liv Schortmann was mum about what 15,000 students can expect to see when the drones go up after 7.

“We’re going to keep that a surprise, but this year’s theme is Lights Up.”

She couldn’t say what the 12a to 15-minute drone show will cost, but Sky Elements says a simple one runs $15,000, and more intricate performances are much more. Whatever the bill, it’s covered by President Jim Ryan’s program to support creative initiatives that bring people together. The evening will also feature performances by student musicians and dancers with free cookies and hot chocolate.

To view the event live, go to lightingofthelawn.com