New Roanoke mayor, council members sworn in

Roanoke saw a new mayor and three new members of city council sworn into office Monday afternoon.

Joe Cobb won the closest mayor’s election in recent memory, after surviving a recount earlier this month. At Monday's ceremony, Cobb acknowledge the work of election officials who oversaw the process that gave him a 29 vote win.

"This, I believe is a testament, to democracy and the integrity of democracy. That every vote counts and that within our democracy we have a safe, secure and thorough electoral process," Cobb told the audience.

Cobb encouraged people to believe in Roanoke and in making the city and region the best it can be.

"Let’s work together to create a vibrant and safe city where strangers can enter our lives and become friends, instead of enemies. Let’s work together to meet one another where we are and dream together about who we can become and how we can grow together. Let's work together to lean in and deeply listen to the stories that shape us," Cobb said,

David Seidel / Radio IQ From left: Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb, council members Terry McGuire, Nick Hagan and Phazhon Nash

Three new members of council also took the oath.

Terry McGuire, who will also serve as Vice Mayor for two years, offered a commitment to listening. Change is not progress if others are hurt in the process, McGuire said.

Phazhon Nash is the youngest person ever elected to council. After taking the oath of office, Nash told the audience that his victory showed that people are ready for a new generation of leadership.

Nick Hagan is the first Republican elected to council in 24 years. Hagan said it will be good to have different opinions on council.

