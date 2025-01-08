Richmond water: Some pumps coming online, conservation and boiling still needed

Richmond's mayor says they're seeing continued progress in their effort to restore water service. Additional resources are coming in to provide drinking water to regional residents impacted by the outage.

Mayor Danny Avula said additional equipment, including two portable bypass pumps, came online early Wednesday morning. The level of the system's reservoir continues to rise. Avula said it was at seven feet Wednesday morning. They'd like to get it to ten feet, though it normally operates at about 18 feet. Avula said the increasing level will put more water and pressure into the system. But he continued to ask city residents who do have some running water to conserve until pressure is fully restored.

Avula also cautioned that any tap water still needs to be boiled before drinking or cooking. Once pressure is restored, the first water quality test will be conducted. Avula says he hopes that will happen Wednesday afternoon. A second test is required 16 hours later, so Avula says it's unlikely that the boil advisory will be lifted before Friday.

Meanwhile additional bottled water and tanker trucks are being brought in. Avula said members of the Virginia National Guard deployed overnight, bringing tanker trailers and distributing bottled water. Suppliers like Walmart and Amazon have also brought tractor trailers filled with bottled water.

Eleven water distribution sites will begin operation at 10:30.

Avula said those who cannot get out to distribution locations should call 311 to set up a delivery.

In Hanover County, officials said they hope to have pressure restored to areas east of Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon or evening. The county disconnected from Richmond's system when it failed Monday, but the drop in pressure has limited service. Areas east of I-95 will also need to boil water for at least another 48 hours. Areas west of I-95 are not impacted by the boil notice, but customers are asked to conserve, according to the county administrator John Budesky.

Four water distribution sites will begin operating at noon. Bottled water will be available at Atlee High School and Cold Harbor Elementary. Tanker trucks will be located at the government complex and the Bass Pro store. Residents need to bring their own containers for those resources.

In eastern Henrico County, bottled water is available at the Eastern Government Complex and the Eastern Henrico Rec Center. Residents with questions can call (804) 501-4275, select option 2.