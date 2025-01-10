With testing underway, Richmond area water systems hope to lift boil advisories Saturday

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said Friday morning that he expects the city to lift its boil water advisory by Saturday morning.

Under Virginia Department of health protocols two bacterial tests must be completed with negative results before the advisory can be lifted. The first test result is expected to come by Friday afternoon and early testing is showing good results. A second sample can be collected 16 hours after the first is collected. Each round of testing takes about 24 hours to complete, according to officials.

Water distribution sites are stocked and opened at 10:30 am. Special needs residents in the city can dial 311 if they need water delivered to their homes.

The city has also bolstered staff ahead of another winter storm set for Friday night.

Hanover and Henrico counties are also in the water testing phase and say they expect the boil notice to be lifted sometime Saturday as well. Henrico County said it will close its bottled water distribution locations at 8:00 pm Friday due to the expected snow.

