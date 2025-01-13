Cardinal Conversation: Data center pushback
Virginia has more data centers than other state, but lately proposals for new ones have been running into strong opposition from the public.
A proposal by a Northern Virginia company to have 2,000 acres in Pittsylvania County rezoned to allow a data center was voted down by the county planning commission.
Grace Mamon with Cardinal News was at that meeting and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.