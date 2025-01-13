© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Data center pushback

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:23 AM EST

Virginia has more data centers than other state, but lately proposals for new ones have been running into strong opposition from the public.

A proposal by a Northern Virginia company to have 2,000 acres in Pittsylvania County rezoned to allow a data center was voted down by the county planning commission.

Grace Mamon with Cardinal News was at that meeting and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols